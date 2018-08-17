Dow Chemical (DOW) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4480960099308 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Dow Chemical stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Dow Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

