Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 370 ($4.72) in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Goodbody initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 445 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 420 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 384.78 ($4.91).

LON DOM opened at GBX 290 ($3.70) on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.75).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 81.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($37,113.27).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

