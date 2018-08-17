Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,661,000 after buying an additional 565,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,145,000 after buying an additional 7,397,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,516,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,590,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,896,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,324,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

