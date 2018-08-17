Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $287.34 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Koineks, Novaexchange, BCEX and CoinEx Market. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $287.34 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00922867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003070 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 115,752,596,364 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, HitBTC, Bittrex, Exmo, Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, QBTC, CoinEx Market, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Coinbe, BCEX, FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, YoBit, Tidex, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Graviex, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, cfinex, BitFlip, C-CEX, Livecoin, Novaexchange, Kraken, Coingi, Cryptopia, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Cryptohub, Bitsane, C-Patex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, CoinEx and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

