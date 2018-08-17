DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.0219035087063 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

DNBF stock remained flat at $$34.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $169,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About DNB Financial Corp Common Stock

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

