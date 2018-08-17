Discover Financial Services (DFS) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) debt rose 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.682% coupon and is set to mature on August 9, 2028. The debt is now trading at $101.15 and was trading at $100.16 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $2,153,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,076,888.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.