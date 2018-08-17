Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.32

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 27709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.