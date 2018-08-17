Diana Containerships (DCIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 348120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 248.50%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

