Diamondback Energy (FANG) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. 67,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.73 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

