Diamondback Energy (FANG) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Raymond James currently has a $166.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $120.46 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $85.73 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

