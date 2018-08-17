Diamondback Energy (FANG) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading Analyst

An issue of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $164.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on November 1, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.75 and were trading at $97.88 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

