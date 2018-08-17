Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Argus began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.