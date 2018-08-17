DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Million

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $50.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.20 million and the highest is $50.96 million. DHT reported sales of $54.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $194.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.02 million to $209.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $278.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $251.18 million to $319.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,874,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,660. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DHT by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 666.4% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.