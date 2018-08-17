DHT (DHT) & SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) Head to Head Review

DHT (NASDAQ: SHIP) and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.67 $6.60 million $0.13 31.77 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock $74.83 million 0.46 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -15.45% -5.01% -2.62% SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock -7.33% -14.90% -2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DHT and SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 3 5 0 2.63 SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHT currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.17%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.55%. Given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock is more favorable than DHT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHT beats SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

