Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €50.00 ($56.82) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.33 ($48.11).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €41.83 ($47.53) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.