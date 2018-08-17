Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €39.50 by Baader Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €39.50 ($44.89) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($46.14) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.18 ($41.12).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €29.88 ($33.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($32.91) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($44.78).

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

