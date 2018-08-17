Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Given a €40.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($46.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €34.30 ($38.98) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. equinet set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.18 ($41.12).

ETR:DEQ remained flat at $€29.88 ($33.95) during trading hours on Thursday. 136,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €28.96 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of €39.41 ($44.78).

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

