Deutsche Bank Trims Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Target Price to GBX 405

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 415 ($5.29) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.61) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 360 ($4.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 452 ($5.77) to GBX 433 ($5.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.10) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 460 ($5.87) to GBX 440 ($5.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 448.07 ($5.72).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 316 ($4.03) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($178,594.21). Also, insider Richard Stephen Mully acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £34,900 ($44,520.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,501,820.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.