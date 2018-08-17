Deutsche Bank Trims Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Target Price to $101.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,784. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,285.42% and a return on equity of 20.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.