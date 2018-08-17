Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rotork (ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 363 ($4.63) to GBX 360 ($4.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.08) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.06).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.20) on Friday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($3.91).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,835.25). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,270 shares of company stock valued at $431,236.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.