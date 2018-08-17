Despegar.com (DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.