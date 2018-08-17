Despegar.com (DESP) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DESP. UBS Group cut Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE:DESP traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,395. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 2,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $209,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

