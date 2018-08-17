Desjardins Weighs in on Stars Group Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Stars Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stars Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of TSG opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

