Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Uni Select Inc (UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni Select in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uni Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.92.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$20.04 on Wednesday. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$18.48 and a 12 month high of C$29.10.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

