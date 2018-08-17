Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.44

Media stories about Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Descartes Systems Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4507128448343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $33.50 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

