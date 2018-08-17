Deming Xiao Sells 11,081 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 11,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.93, for a total value of $1,539,483.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,929 shares in the company, valued at $43,614,155.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Deming Xiao sold 1,710 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $232,542.90.

On Friday, August 3rd, Deming Xiao sold 3,019 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $408,923.55.

On Friday, May 18th, Deming Xiao sold 4,816 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $626,080.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

