Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian Sells 35,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. 230,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,963.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 340,843 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

