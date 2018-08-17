Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Receives $16.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick Walsh acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,052.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 326,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

