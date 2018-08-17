Deere & Company (DE) Issues Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DE opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.03.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

