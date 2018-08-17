Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 22,785 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 1,300 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $79,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 303,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,567,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

