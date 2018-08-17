Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 13,680 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,896,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,771 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 5,919,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 167.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CFO Jai Agarwal purchased 3,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 46.70 and a quick ratio of 46.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

