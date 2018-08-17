Dean Foods (DF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.69

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2472810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

DF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $786.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dean Foods by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

