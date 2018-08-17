David K. Morgan Acquires 2,000 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Director David K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,595. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

