DasCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,042.00 (DASC)

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, DasCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One DasCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. DasCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $77,042.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000810 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000330 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About DasCoin

DasCoin (CRYPTO:DASC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DasCoin is dascoin.com

Buying and Selling DasCoin

DasCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DasCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DasCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

