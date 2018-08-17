Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 82,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 265,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $846.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

