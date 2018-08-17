D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIGNA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,352,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,910,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CIGNA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,611,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $953,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,623 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CIGNA by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in CIGNA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,338,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $620,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CIGNA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,886,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,188,000 after acquiring an additional 186,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $188.19 on Friday. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.