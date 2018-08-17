D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $273,000 in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the second quarter worth $493,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the first quarter worth $4,237,000. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 26.0% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

