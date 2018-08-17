D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 4,383 A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 96,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

