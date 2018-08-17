CytRx (CYTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.06

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CytRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. analysts predict that CytRx Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

