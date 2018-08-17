CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.46% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $50,882.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,843.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $153,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,577 shares of company stock worth $692,875 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

