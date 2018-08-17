Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 55.4% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $620,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

