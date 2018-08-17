Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $99,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $456,223 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $132,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

