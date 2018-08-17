Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $364,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,500,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 108,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $53.05 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,608,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,184,448 shares of company stock worth $320,875,365 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.