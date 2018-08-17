Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 986,162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16,464.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 716,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 302,934 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $63.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

