Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,947,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 437,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

