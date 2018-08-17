Cyberark Software (CYBR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cyberark Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 6,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,087. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

