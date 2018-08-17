CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Increased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

