CVS Health Corp (CVS) Receives $84.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.12.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,701,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,637,000 after buying an additional 2,924,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 2,720,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $165,735,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.
