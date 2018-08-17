Customers Bancorp (CUBI) and Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Head to Head Contrast

Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ: EFSC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $451.76 million 1.74 $78.83 million $2.20 11.25 Enterprise Financial Services $236.93 million 5.55 $48.19 million $2.58 22.03

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Customers Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enterprise Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.88, indicating a potential upside of 52.97%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 16.24% 12.75% 0.85% Enterprise Financial Services 25.87% 13.30% 1.38%

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Customers Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, trust, fiduciary, and financial advisory services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, it had 19 banking locations and 5 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

