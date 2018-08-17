Curo Group (CURO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Shares of Curo Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 175.82% and a net margin of 5.94%. sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $12,700,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,201,204 shares of company stock valued at $96,809,310 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.